Professor Atanas Georgiev Honored with Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Professor Atanas Georgiev, a benchmark figure in the international documentary field and Distinguished Professor at Shanghai University, was awarded the "Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution" in recognition of his extraordinary achievements spanning over 20 years in documentary creation, jury work, and education. Many guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment of the cross-disciplinary master.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding individuals and institutions that promote international cooperation, cultural communication, and industrial innovation. Professor Atanas Georgiev’s award is a high recognition of his dedication to the documentary field, his efforts in fostering cross-cultural exchange through art, and his lasting contribution to driving industrial development.

According to the official award citation, Atanas Georgiev holds multiple professional roles including director, producer, and editor, while also serving as a judge for top film festivals and a distinguished university professor, making him a widely recognized benchmark in the documentary industry. Over the past two decades, he has been committed to the international documentary cause, achieving remarkable results in three core areas—creation, jury work, and education—with his achievements highly aligned with the Global Fred Award’s mission of advocating artistic excellence and cultural communication.

In the field of creation, Professor Georgiev’s works combine artistic value with social significance, setting a benchmark for the industry. His participating work *Honeyland* won three awards at the Sundance Film Festival and received two Oscar nominations, perfectly embodying the deep integration of artistic expression and social value. His 2023 new work *Against the Tide* continued his success, winning the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. With its innovative expression, the film led the trend of documentary development and garnered widespread attention and praise from the global industry.

As a senior judge in the international film industry, Professor Georgiev has served as a juror for numerous top-tier events such as the Moscow International Film Festival and the Shanghai International Film Festival. In his jury practice, he innovatively proposed a "four-in-one" selection criterion, establishing a more scientific and comprehensive evaluation system for documentaries. He also advocated the industry concept of "editors joining shooting early", providing key theoretical guidance for optimizing the documentary creation process and driving the continuous improvement of the industry’s creative standards.

Since assuming the position of Distinguished Professor at Shanghai University in 2024, Professor Georgiev has integrated his extensive industry experience into educational practice. He has nurtured new generations of documentary talent through various forms such as offering professional courses, establishing studios, and delivering master lectures. He places particular emphasis on pre-shooting research, passing on a rigorous creative attitude and scientific working methods to young creators. His efforts have helped reserve high-quality talent for the documentary industry in China and globally, contributing to the sustainable development of the sector.

The award jury stated that Professor Atanas Georgiev has deeply rooted himself in the documentary field through multiple roles: conveying humanistic care through his works, guiding the industry direction with his professionalism, and nurturing future talent through education. His all-round achievements across creation, jury work, and education have not only advanced the art of documentaries but also built bridges for communication between different cultures, fully demonstrating the core value of the International Excellence Contribution Award.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding contributors in the field represented by Professor Atanas Georgiev but also built a high-end platform for global cultural industry exchange and cooperation. With the unremitting efforts of more cultural creators and educators, it will surely promote global cultural exchange and communication to a deeper level and wider scope, injecting profound cultural momentum into the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

