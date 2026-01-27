Basant Panchami 2026 Celebrated in Australasia and Dayalbagh

Basant celebrations at Dayalbagh, Agra

The auspicious festival of Basant was celebrated by followers of Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith in Singapore & Australia

With the auspicious season of Basant, Most Benevolent, Supremely Merciful Satguru manifested on this earth. Let us all bow our heads in homage at His Holy Lotus Feet.” — Sarbachan

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basant Panchmi, also known as Spring Festival, was celebrated all over the world including Singapore (Asia-Pacific) and Melbourne (Australasia) by followers of Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith through live e-transmission from our Headquarter at Dayalbagh, Agra, India.In Singapore, and Australia the members participated by decorating the Prayer Hall, organizing community meals, special prayers, creative & sports activities for young children and precision farming by elders. The volunteers also organized a special community meal for free distribution to migrant workers.“We are thrilled to see people come together to celebrate Basant and participate in community activities," said Mr. Khushi Ram, President of Asia-Pacific Region and Mr. D.N. Sharma President of the Australasia Region.On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami – 2026, the sacred festival was celebrated with deep reverence and great fervour at Dayalbagh, the headquarters of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith, as well as across Satsang communities around the world. This holy occasion inspires a renewed rededication to the timeless ideal of nishkaam seva – the pursuit of selﬂess service and duty without attachment to results – which forms the very foundation of life and conduct at Dayalbagh.At Dayalbagh, every day unfolds in the spirit of the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita:Guided by this sacred principle, action and duty occupy the highest place in the Dayalbagh way of life.The Basant season holds special signiﬁcance for Dayalbagh, situated in the city of Agra. For the Satsangis of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith, Basant Panchami is a day of supreme joy and bliss, as on this sacred day – February 15, 1861 – the ﬁrst Revered Leader of the Faith, Param Purush Puran Dhani Huzur Soamiji Maharaj, revealed for the ﬁrst time the Divine Message of salvation of all creation and graciously opened the doors of Satsang to the general public."I revel in the joy and bliss of Basant within the depths of my soul; the most gracious Sant Satguru has revealed the sacred secret."The festival of Basant holds immense importance for the Satsangis of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith. Through collective eﬀort, Dayalbagh presents a vision of rare beauty and lustre on this auspicious occasion. The day is spent in worship, meditation, aarti and expressions of deep gratitude at the Holy Lotus Feet of the Beloved Waqt/Present Sant Satguru, imbued with love, devotion, joy and bliss.This year, Most Revered Waqt/Present Sant Satguru, Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, in His immense Compassion and Grace, visited various colonies of Dayalbagh including Saran Ashram Hospital, Saran Ashram School, Dayalbagh Dairy, Holy Samadh at Soami Bagh, Dayalbagh, Agra. His Gracious presence sanctiﬁed these places and infused the Basant Panchami – 2026 celebrations with spiritual joy, mercy and renewed inspiration among the Satsang community.As part of the Basant celebrations, programmes are organised in the ﬁelds multiple times each day, where children of the Evolutionary/Re-evolutionary Gender-free Superhumane scheme (from 3 weeks old to 12 years of age) participate collectively in enchanting cultural presentations. These programmes include physical training exercises and self-defence demonstrations, reﬂecting the holistic approach to physical, moral and spiritual development fostered at Dayalbagh.During these events, spirited collective slogans such as “Bravo-Supremal-Octavo” and “Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi” echoed with enthusiasm, collective joy and spiritual vibrancy. On the occasion of Basant, a variety of programmes such as Baby Show, Fancy Dress Show, gymnastics displays and sports events are organised, with active participation of children, youth and elders alike.On the auspicious occasion of Basant, Dayalbagh and Satsang colonies across India and abroad are adorned with beautiful decorative lighting at night. In keeping with environmental consciousness, LED lights powered by solar and renewable energy are used instead of candles or oil lamps. The celebrations of Basant Panchami – 2026 thus embody a harmonious blend of spiritual devotion, disciplined collective living and joyous cultural expression.The festival reaﬃrms the enduring values of selﬂess service, simplicity, Fatherhood of God and universal brotherhood of man.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.