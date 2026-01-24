Keke Gai Keke Gai Keke Gai

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" grandly kicked off in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Professor Keke Gai, Vice Dean of the School of AI at Beijing Institute of Technology, was awarded the "Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor" in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to artificial intelligence education. Many guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment of the top scholar.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding individuals and institutions that drive progress in various fields. Its AI education-related award focuses on the core values of industry talent cultivation and ecosystem building. Professor Gai's award is a high recognition of his series of achievements, including his dedication to the field of AI education, innovation in talent training models, and empowerment of industrial development. According to the official award citation, Professor Keke Gai holds a PhD from Pace University and has 11 years of overseas research experience. He is not only selected into the National Young Talent Program but also ranked among the world’s top 2% scientists. During his tenure at Beijing Institute of Technology, he has been deeply engaged in AI education innovation and built a distinctive trinity AI education system of "solid technology + security + ethics", successfully filling the gap in systematic AI security education in the industry and setting a new benchmark for AI talent cultivation.

In educational practice, Professor Gai has achieved remarkable results: he took the lead in compiling 4 bilingual textbooks, providing a core carrier for cross-cultural AI education exchange; built a kilo-FLOPS computing cluster, offering strong technical support for teachers and students' scientific research and teaching practice; initiated the establishment of a university alliance covering 120,000 teachers and students, promoting the sharing and collaborative development of high-quality AI education resources. He innovatively created a "full-chain" talent training system, having nurtured more than 40 postgraduates and over 2,300 interdisciplinary compound talents. The training model he constructed has been listed as a typical case by the Ministry of Education, playing a demonstration and leading role nationwide.

In the field of industry-academia-research integration, Professor Gai's technological achievements have served more than 150 organizations, directly driving industrial growth of over 120 million yuan and realizing the in-depth connection between educational achievements and industrial development. Meanwhile, he keenly recognized the importance of AI industry ethics construction, led the compilation of an AI ethics white paper, and proposed the core development concept of "trustworthy, controllable, interpretable". He has made important contributions to promoting the formation of international AI industry consensus and regulating the development direction of the industry, and his concepts and practices are highly consistent with the core mission advocated by the Global Fred Award.

The award jury stated that Professor Keke Gai not only focuses on academic frontiers to delve into educational innovation but also closely follows industrial needs to promote achievement transformation, and further looks to the long-term development of the industry to build ethical norms. He comprehensively interprets the responsibilities and obligations of AI educators in the new era and provides a replicable Chinese plan for the high-quality development of global AI education.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding contributors in the field represented by Professor Keke Gai but also built a high-end platform for global AI education and industrial exchange and cooperation. With the implementation and promotion of more educational innovation achievements, it will surely inject sustained momentum into talent training, technological innovation, and industrial upgrading in the global artificial intelligence field.

