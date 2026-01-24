Sinisa Berjan Honored with Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution

Sinisa Berjan Sinisa Berjan Sinisa Berjan

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Sinisa Berjan, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China, was conferred the "Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution" in recognition of his extraordinary diplomatic achievements and outstanding contributions to cross-border cooperation. Many guests, including diplomatic envoys, industry leaders, and academic elites, gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend individuals and institutions that have made remarkable efforts in promoting international cooperation, technological innovation, and cultural exchange. Ambassador Sinisa Berjan’s receipt of this prestigious award is a full affirmation of his outstanding diplomatic practice and far-reaching influence in advancing global diversified cooperation since assuming office.

According to the official award citation, Ambassador Sinisa Berjan was recognized for his profound diplomatic experience and outstanding cross-border leadership. Since taking office as Bosnia and Herzegovina's Ambassador to China in January 2024, he has been unswervingly committed to advancing global diversified cooperation, deepening China-BiH bilateral relations, and building solid exchange bridges between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the world. Guided by the concept of openness and win-win cooperation, Ambassador Berjan has launched a series of pragmatic and effective initiatives: he hosted global live-stream promotions for Bosnia and Herzegovina's characteristic products, helping local high-quality goods gain broader international market access; he actively facilitated the establishment of sister-city ties between Pizhou (China) and Brod (Bosnia and Herzegovina), laying a solid foundation for people-to-people exchanges and regional cooperation between the two countries; he also took the lead in establishing a long-term cross-regional trade mechanism, promoting the smooth flow of trade between Bosnia and Herzegovina and its partners.

In the field of international cooperation, Ambassador Berjan has actively responded to and implemented the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting in-depth practical cooperation in infrastructure construction, energy development and other key areas between Bosnia and Herzegovina and multiple countries. In cultural and people-to-people exchanges, he has spared no effort to promote Bosnia and Herzegovina's unique tourism resources through various international events, allowing more people around the world to understand the country's rich historical heritage and beautiful natural scenery; at the same time, he has helped Bosnia and Herzegovina's traditional art festivals expand their influence in Europe, enhancing the country's cultural soft power. On global governance issues, Ambassador Berjan has generously shared Bosnia and Herzegovina's valuable experience in post-war reconstruction on the international stage, and actively promoted the implementation of eco-friendly cross-border cooperation projects, making positive contributions to regional environmental protection and sustainable development.

The award jury emphasized that Ambassador Sinisa Berjan's pragmatic efforts and remarkable achievements are highly consistent with the Global Fred Award's mission of advocating international cooperation and mutual benefit. He perfectly embodies the sense of responsibility and mission of a new-era diplomat, and sets an excellent example for promoting global mutual understanding and win-win cooperation. When receiving the award, Ambassador Sinisa Berjan expressed his sincere gratitude to the organizing committee of the Global Fred Award and all parties that have supported China-BiH cooperation.

This Global Fred Award Ceremony and International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon has not only commended outstanding contributors represented by Ambassador Sinisa Berjan, but also built a high-level platform for global elites to exchange ideas and seek cooperation. It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, the bridge of international cooperation will be further consolidated, and more positive energy will be injected into the sustainable development of the global economy and culture.



