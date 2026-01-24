President Lai meets US delegation led by Senator Ruben Gallego  

TAIWAN, January 24 - On the afternoon of January 23, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by United States Senator Ruben Gallego. In remarks, President Lai thanked the senator for his long-time support of Taiwan in the US Congress. The president pointed out that Taiwan is a crucial link for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and that in the face of threats from authoritarian regimes, Taiwan continues to bolster its self-defense capabilities while deepening Taiwan-US collaboration in trade, the economy, and high-tech sectors so as to jointly uphold regional peace and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

First, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely welcome Senator Gallego back on his second visit. Senator Gallego first visited Taiwan in 2018 as a member of the US House of Representatives. Now, he has returned to Taiwan as a senator, continuing to demonstrate his concern and support for Taiwan. In addition, Senator Gallego was a member of the Committee on Armed Services when he served in the House. He has long paid attention to international security and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. On numerous occasions, he supported the addition of pro-Taiwan provisions to annual National Defense Authorization Acts. We deeply appreciate this.

Taiwan is now a Taiwan of the world. It is a crucial link for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. We love peace and are firmly determined to maintain the status quo. Recently, China has continued to increase its military activities around the Taiwan Strait and within the region. It is gradually escalating pressure on Taiwan through a variety of tactics, including economic, military, and diplomatic coercion, as well as cognitive and legal warfare. These actions, which are causing unease among countries in the region, do not accord with the behavior one would expect of a responsible major power.

Facing such threats from an authoritarian regime, Taiwan continues to bolster its self-defense capabilities so as to help ensure regional peace and stability. We fully understand that Taiwan must demonstrate its determination to protect itself before receiving help from others. That is why, last year, we proposed an eight-year, US$40 billion special defense budget. This will be used to increase investment in Taiwan’s defense industry and develop cutting-edge technologies as we accelerate the building of our T-Dome. I want to emphasize that Taiwan will continue – in a cautious, calm, and responsible manner – to defend its free and democratic way of life. We also hope that the international community will not allow China to decide at its own whim where to draw the red line and undermine regional peace and stability.

To turn to economics, we have seen the conclusion of tariff negotiations between Taiwan and the US; and, thanks to the help of American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Raymond Greene, both sides have signed an investment MOU. I believe that moving forward, Taiwan-US collaboration in high-tech sectors will continue to grow even closer. This is especially the case for Senator Gallego’s home state of Arizona. Direct flights between Taipei and Phoenix officially launched recently. In fact, I understand that Senator Gallego made the trip here on that nonstop service. In addition, the investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Arizona is one of the notable results of the cooperation between Taiwanese and US industries. We can look forward to even more semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development facilities springing up in the greater Phoenix area. This will continue to strengthen Taiwan-US relations.

I also earnestly hope that Senator Gallego can support the swift passage of the US-Taiwan Double-Tax Relief Act through the US Congress, as this will create win-win outcomes for the Taiwan-US trade partnership. I once again thank Senator Gallego for visiting. I wish you a fruitful trip. I look forward to your next visit and hope you will continue supporting Taiwan.

Senator Gallego then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai and the government of Taiwan for being so welcoming. He noted that while this has been a quick trip, he still has deep affection for Taiwan, and that he has been trying to get back here as soon as possible. When he was in Taiwan in 2018, he said that he would continue to grow the relationship as his career grew, and now that he has moved to this point in his life, he wanted to make sure that he came back and continued this relationship.

Senator Gallego remarked that there has been quite a change from 2018, both in the relationship between Taiwan and the US, and in the transformation he has seen in Taiwan. First, he said, the defense budget proposed by President Lai has been noted among senators in the US. He pointed out that the fact that Taiwan is willing to invest in defense that will continue to create and grow a domestic defense production market, as well as potential collaboration with the US and other partners around the world, is something that they are very much looking forward to.

On the double taxation issue, Senator Gallego said that it is a win-win for both Taiwan and the US. He added that it is certainly a win-win for Arizona, noting that the amount of investment that is happening in Arizona right now from Taiwanese firms, especially TSMC, is impressive. He pointed out that he and his fellow Arizonans take pride in this relationship and investment. He further mentioned that a couple of Arizona companies have started some portion of their business here, especially regarding drones, and he expressed hope to continue to expand that footprint both in Arizona and here in Taiwan.

In regard to the geopolitical situation in which Taiwan finds itself, Senator Gallego stated that there is and will continue to be bipartisan support in Congress for the sovereign independence of Taiwan and for how it has continued to be part of the body politic of the world in a responsible manner. He added that they reject any type of overt or covert oppression of countries that are trying to engage with Taiwan in a responsible manner.

Senator Gallego said that the US wants Taiwan to have its place in the world, and that there is a bipartisan group of senators that share that consensus. He said that the relationship will continue to be strong, no matter who holds the presidency. In closing, he declared that he is glad to be able to contribute and will continue to defend the opportunity for Taiwan to be its own sovereign place.