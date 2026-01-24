Blood centers urge donations amid shortage, winter weather 

The Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross today released a joint statement urging blood donations as winter weather could further disrupt supply amid an ongoing shortage. “Winter storms can force the cancellation of blood drives, limit donor access, delay transportation of blood products and interrupt deliveries to hospitals, sometimes for days,” the organizations wrote. “These weather-related disruptions are compounding other seasonal challenges, including a severe flu season that has impacted many regular donors.” The American Red Cross Jan. 20 announced a severe blood shortage, with the national supply falling nearly 35% within the last month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.