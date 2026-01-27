Madhya Pradesh Tourism Drives High-Value B2B Engagements at FITUR Madrid 2026, Strengthens Spanish Market Outreach

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's Stall at FITUR Madrid 2026 Inaugural of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall at FITUR Madrid 2026 B2B Meetings with the Spanish Travel Trade

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) concludes its participation at FITUR Madrid 2026, one of the world’s most influential travel trade platforms, with strong trade engagement, extensive B2B interactions, focused media outreach, and dedicated film tourism promotion, reinforcing the state’s positioning in the Spanish and wider European outbound travel market.Presented as “Madhya Pradesh – an offbeat, multi-specialty destination and a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences,” the state has been showcased as a destination that brings together heritage, wildlife, spirituality, sustainability, and authentic local experiences for discerning global travelers, as well as diverse and film-friendly locations for international productions.The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion, highlighting the state as “The Heart of Incredible India,” was inaugurated by Mr. Cherakung Zeliang, Counsellor (Consular, PIC) & Head of Chancery, and Ms. Shubhra Kumari, Second Secretary (Economic & Commercial), Embassy of India, Madrid, in the presence of Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Additional Managing Director, MPTB; Mr. Ram Tiwari, Deputy Director, Film Division; and Dr. Neelam Rawat, Head of Department – Social Media & Digital Marketing, MPTB, along with a delegation of leading tourism stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh representing hospitality, heritage, wildlife, experiential, and creative tourism segments.Throughout the event, MPTB recorded a high volume of pre-scheduled and walk-in B2B meetings with prominent Spanish tour operators, destination management companies, experiential travel designers, wildlife specialists, film producers, location scouts, and travel media. Discussions focused on product development, itinerary customization, market-ready collaborations, and opportunities for film shoots and audio-visual productions, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a high-potential destination for both travelers and the global creative industry.Key discussions highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka—its renowned tiger reserves including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench, and the state’s expanding portfolio of spiritual, wellness, slow-travel, and cultural experiences. Film tourism conversations showcased Madhya Pradesh’s film-friendly policies, single-window facilitation mechanisms, diverse natural and heritage backdrops, and incentive framework, with locations such as Orchha, Mandu, Gwalior, Maheshwar, Bhedaghat, and Pachmarhi drawing strong interest.In parallel, sustainability and responsible tourism remained central to discussions. MPTB’s focus on community-led tourism models, conservation-driven wildlife experiences, heritage preservation, low-impact travel, and environmentally responsible filming practices resonated strongly with Spanish buyers, media, and creative professionals seeking ethical and meaningful engagement with destinations.The Madhya Pradesh delegation also participated in multiple interviews and editorial interactions with prominent Spanish and international travel and lifestyle publications, enhancing the state’s visibility across digital and print platforms. Media interactions covered tourism, sustainability, film tourism, and investment-friendly initiatives, strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s narrative in the European market.Trade and film tourism engagements progressed into outcome-oriented discussions, with interest expressed in developing fixed-departure programs, wildlife-led circuits, culturally immersive itineraries, as well as film scouting visits, familiarization trips for tour operators and media, and Madhya Pradesh’s inclusion in broader pan-India travel and film circuits targeting Europe.With a strong mix of trade, media, and film tourism engagement, MPTB’s participation at FITUR Madrid 2026 has laid a robust foundation for sustained collaboration, content creation, product development, and growth in tourist arrivals and creative projects from Spain and other European markets, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s position as a compelling, future-ready destination on the global tourism and film map.

