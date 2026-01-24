WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Violent Assailants Terrorizing American Communities

See the criminal monsters ICE is removing from your community at wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON –– Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country convicted for vicious crimes including indecency with a child by contact, sexual assault, and assault.

“Every day, the heroic men and women of ICE risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst pedophiles, sexual predators, and violent assailants who have harmed innocent Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include human rights abusers, foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. Americans can see for yourself what criminals have been removed from your community at WOW.DHS.Gov.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Dominic Esau Lopez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for indecency with a child by contact in Gilespie County, Texas.

Luis Perez-Jacinto, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault-force/coercion in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Lucia Reyes-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, and fugitive from justice in Newcastle, Delaware.

Oscar Camey-Ambrocio, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

Muxi H Li, a criminal illegal alien from the People’s Republic of China, convicted for theft of U.S. government property in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

