The Space of Love Brings Joy, Creativity and Kindness to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital

DUBAI, DIP, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughter, colour, and heartfelt moments filled the lobby of Dubai Health’s Al Jalila Children’s Hospital , as The Space of Love came to life in a joyful celebration dedicated to children, families, and the power of kindness.Created as a gentle, uplifting experience, The Space of Love transformed the hospital’s atrium into a welcoming environment where children were encouraged to play, imagine, create and simply be children. Through activities such as face painting, slime play, bubble performances, magic shows and creative colouring, the event offered moments of happiness and emotional comfort.The initiative was led by Anna Morgenstern , a dedicated supporter of The Child Fund program under Al Jalila Foundation, whose philosophy centres on the belief that joy, compassion and creativity are essential elements of healing. Anna’s approach focuses on creating emotionally safe spaces where children feel seen, inspired and empowered — even in challenging environments.“Children remind us that love doesn’t need to be loud or complicated,” said Anna Morgenstern. “Sometimes it’s a smile, a drawing, or a shared laugh that makes the biggest difference. The Space of Love was created to honour that simple truth.”The purpose of the event was clear: to offer children a moment of lightness, encourage emotional expression, and reinforce the idea that kindness can be felt, shared and multiplied. Every interaction — from a painted smile to a handmade drawing — was designed to nurture confidence, courage, and joy.The Space of Love stands as a reminder that even within clinical spaces, humanity, warmth, and imagination have the power to transform experiences — one smile at a time.

