Chicago Wedding Photographer Jeremy Glickstein Wins Best of Zola 2026 Award

A cinematic moment on Chicago's iconic Lyric opera stage as a bride and groom hold hands, captured by Chicago wedding photographer Jeremy Glickstein.

Theater-trained photographer combines cinematic fine-art imagery with a comfort-first approach for camera-shy and creatively bold couples alike.

Comfort and bold creativity aren't opposites. That's the whole point.” — Jeremy Glickstein

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEChicago Wedding Photographer Jeremy Glickstein Wins Best of Zola 2026 AwardChicago, IL — Jeremy Glickstein Photography has been named a Best of Zola 2026 winner, recognizing the studio as one of the top-rated wedding photographers in the Chicago area based on verified client reviews and booking data.The studio serves two kinds of couples — and often both at once. Camera shy couples who are excited about and prioritize photography but just need someone who can set them at ease so they feel and look their best and like themselves. And more outgoing couples with a creative vision who need a photographer bold enough to pull it off."Comfort and bold creativity aren't opposites," said founder Jeremy Glickstein. "That's the whole point."Glickstein spent 10+ years as a professional actor, director and acting coach — including work at Steppenwolf Theatre Company and a Jeff Award for acting — before turning to the fine art, street photography scene in Chicago. That background shaped his approach to wedding photogrpahy: no stiff poses, no forced smiles. He gives couples something real to do or elicits what's needed, and they forget he's there.The result is cinematic, painterly imagery that feels authentic, emotive as well as artful.Jeremy Glickstein Photography has earned 151+ five-star Google reviews and holds preferred vendor status at Chicago Winery and Cuneo Mansion. The studio is LGBTQ+ welcoming and serves Chicago, the North Shore, and destinations worldwide.Contact:Jeremy Glickstein(847) 212-8642jeremy@jeremyglicksteinphotography.com###

Artistic Chicago Winery Teaser Film by Jeremy Glickstein Photography

