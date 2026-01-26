The Largest All Custom Knife Show in the US is coming to Oklahoma City

The Largest All Custom Knife Show in The USA

Oklahoma's Largest Knife Show 2026

If you can’t find a knife you like at this show, you just don’t like knives.” — Brett S. - OKG Board Member

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma’s Largest Knife Show 2026 returns to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, bringing together the finest custom knifemakers and suppliers in the country for a premier, once-a-year event.Event Dates & TimesFebruary 20, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 7:00 PMFebruary 21, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PMAdmission $5.00 - Kids 12 & under: FreeLocation -Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Hobby Arts & Crafts Building 3100 General Pershing Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73017This event is the largest all-custom knife show in the United States, featuring an unparalleled selection of handcrafted knives. From hunting knives and everyday carry (EDC) blades to kitchen knives and specialty designs, every knife at the show is 100% custom made.There will be no factory blades and no mass-produced knives. All knives are handcrafted by some of the best knifemakers from across the US and Italy. In addition to custom knives, top knifemaking suppliers will be exhibiting materials, tools, and equipment for makers and enthusiasts alike.Special Events and Features• Knifemaking Scholarship Giveaway - A knifemaking scholarship will be awarded during the event. No purchase necessary to enter.• 3rd Annual Silent Auction - Featuring custom knives donated by event exhibitors. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Toby Keith Foundation – OK Kids Korral, supporting families of children receiving medical care. Bidding is open ONLINE now!Oklahoma’s Largest Knife Show 2026 is a must-attend event for collectors, makers, and anyone who appreciates true craftsmanship.Hosted by Oklahoma Knife Group, LLC For more information visit www.OklahomaKnifeGroup.com

