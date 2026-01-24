Renaissance Medical Group Activates Emergency Preparedness Plan Ahead of Massachusetts Winter Storm

Renaissance Medical Group activates its Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Action Plans across Massachusetts to ensure patient safety and continuity of care during the winter storm.

FEMA and CERT-certified healthcare organization serving multiple Massachusetts communities verifies emergency action planning across its statewide care network.

Our priority is the safety, continuity of care, and well-being of every individual we serve across all communities.” — Renaissance Medical Group Spokesperson

MA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaissance Medical Group (RMG), a comprehensive healthcare organization serving communities across Massachusetts, activated its Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Action Plans on Friday in response to a severe winter storm forecasted to affect the region through the weekend.As part of its emergency response, Renaissance Medical Group has verified and implemented individualized Emergency Action Plans under its organizational umbrella to ensure continuity of care, patient safety, and uninterrupted access to essential services for all individuals served across its programs.RMG provides an integrated continuum of care that includes Adult Day Health, Home Care, Group Adult Foster Care, Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Food and Nutrition Programs, Care Coordination, and multiple additional health and social support services. These services are delivered across a broad geographic footprint that includes Southbridge, Lynn, Worcester, Springfield, Lawrence, and many other surrounding cities throughout Massachusetts.In preparation for the storm, RMG has taken proactive steps to ensure operational readiness across all service lines, including staff preparedness, supply verification, communication protocols, transportation planning, and coordination with patients, caregivers, and families. Special attention has been given to individuals with chronic conditions, mobility limitations, and other vulnerabilities to ensure their needs are addressed throughout the duration of the weather event.Renaissance Medical Group’s emergency preparedness framework is supported by FEMA and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to structured emergency response, rapid coordination, and community resilience during severe weather and other emergency situations.“Our priority is the safety, well-being, and continuity of care for every individual we serve,” said a spokesperson for Renaissance Medical Group. “By activating our emergency plans early and verifying individualized action steps across all services, we are ensuring that our patients and communities remain supported throughout this storm.”RMG continues to monitor weather conditions and maintains active communication with staff, patients, and partners to respond promptly to any changes. The organization encourages community members to follow local safety guidance and reach out to their care teams as needed.Renaissance Medical Group remains committed to being prepared, responsive, and present for the communities it serves—before, during, and after emergency events.About Renaissance Medical GroupRenaissance Medical Group is a Massachusetts-based healthcare organization delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services through an integrated care model. Its programs include Adult Day Health, Home Care, Group Adult Foster Care, Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Food and Nutrition Services, Care Coordination, and additional community-based health initiatives designed to support individuals across the lifespan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.