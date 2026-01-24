Submit Release
Tech, Teamwork, and K-9 Team Up to Stop Drug-Infused Paper from Entering State Prisons via Mail

The Utah Department of Corrections’ (UDC) recent investment in technology, law enforcement professionals, and drug-sniffing K-9s have paid off with the arrest of a woman suspected of planning to mail hundreds of sheets of drug-infused paper to individuals housed at Utah’s correctional facilities, the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

Julie Rae Sawyer, age 48, of Magna, is currently in the Salt Lake County jail, charged with two first-degree felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance and one second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to distribute.

