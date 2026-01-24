When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 23, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 23, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Navitas Organics Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Navitas Organics is voluntarily recalling select lots of its 8oz Organic Chia Seeds due to possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure following a recall initiated by the company’s chia seed supplier.

Product was distributed nationally through retail stores such as Whole Foods Market and online retailers including Amazon.

The recall applies to the following product packaged in sealed stand-up pouches:

Navitas Organics - Organic Chia Seeds, 8oz, UPC 858847000284

Lot Codes (9-digit codes starting with “W") are printed on the back of the chia seed bag above the nutritional information. The Lot Codes included in this recall are: W31025283 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 W31025286 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 W31025287 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 W31025311 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 W31025314 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 W31025315 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 W31025316 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 W31025317 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027



We do not have any reports of Salmonella in our product at this time, nor have any illnesses or adverse medical events been reported or identified. No other Navitas Organics products are affected by this recall.

"Navitas has provided Organic Chia Seeds to our customers for more than 20 years. Providing safe, healthy food for our customers is why we have been in business this long and it’s why we are recalling this product today” said, Ira Haber, CEO.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

If you have any of the 8oz Organic Chia Seeds with the lot numbers listed above, do not consume them. We ask that you open the bag, discard the chia seeds, and dispose of the bag in a manner that makes it unusable.

Customers may return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. Customers with questions or who would like product replacement may contact 855-215-5702 between the hours of 8am and 8pm ET Monday through Friday.

The company is working closely with FDA on this issue. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall.