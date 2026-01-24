In Major Win, Attorney General Bonta Secures Final Ruling, Ensures Release of All Funding for EV Charging Infrastructure Previously Blocked by the Trump Administration

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today celebrated the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington’s final ruling against the Trump Administration in multistate litigation challenging the illegal withholding of funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As of today, the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved nearly all funding allocated to California under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. After securing an early court order in June blocking the Trump Administration’s unlawful withholding of funding and with today’s court order, Attorney General Bonta, along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Department of Transportation, and the California Energy Commission, has now ensured that California can access $379 million in funding to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure it had been previously awarded.

“After several attempts by the Trump Administration to unlawfully block funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, we have secured a full victory in court, guaranteeing $379 million in funding that will help ensure Californians can access clean, affordable transportation,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “This funding supports our continued commitment to fight air pollution and climate change and empower Californians to innovate and create clean jobs. We will continue to oppose Trump’s unlawful attempts to block Congressionally-appropriated funding and to protect innovation and our environment.”

"President Trump tried to kill billions in funding for our national EV charging infrastructure, and he lost," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "California sued, California won, and now states across the country can create good-paying jobs, cut pollution, and build the charging network we need to beat China in the global race for clean vehicles. Californians want EVs, and we're committed to building the infrastructure to make that happen. The fourth-largest economy in the world isn't backing down — California is open for business."

"This decision will help us fulfill our mission to build a cleaner and more reliable transportation system for all travelers," said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. "It's in alignment with Governor Newsom's steadfast commitment to combat the climate change crisis and stand up for every Californian."

"Electric vehicles are here to stay — here in California, across the nation, and around the world — and the NEVI program is an important part of the strategy to meet our growing demand for charging infrastructure," said California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild. "We applaud the Western District's ruling and look forward to continue building out a robust, reliable, accessible EV charging network for all Californians."

BACKGROUND

In 2021, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One provision of the IIJA appropriated $5 billion for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula program to facilitate a national network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the states, making clean cars accessible and convenient for more consumers and markets. On Day One of his administration, President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to immediately stop releasing certain funds appropriated through the IIJA, including $5 billion that Congress appropriated for electric vehicle charging stations under NEVI. Following that directive, FHWA effectively halted the NEVI program by, among other things, illegally withholding billions in funds that Congress had directed to the states for building EV infrastructure.