Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Secures FEMA Housing Extension for Maui Wildfire Survivors Through February 2027

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN SECURES FEMA HOUSING EXTENSION FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS THROUGH FEBRUARY 2027



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has approved Hawaiʻi’s request to extend FEMA Temporary Housing Assistance for Maui wildfire survivors until February 2027, providing critical stability for individuals and families still recovering from the August 2023 wildfires. Specific details will be announced soon.

Governor Green personally reached out to Secretary Noem and the administration to advocate for the extension, emphasizing the ongoing housing challenges on Maui and the need for continuity as families rebuild their lives.

“This extension is critical for Maui’s people and our state,” Governor Green said. “Recovery doesn’t follow an artificial deadline and I appreciate Secretary Noem and the administration for recognizing the reality families are still facing on the ground here in Hawai‘i.”

The FEMA extension now aligns with the Governor’s previously announced commitment to continue state-supported housing assistance, ensuring that both federal and state housing programs will run concurrently through February 2027. The state-supported housing program at Ka La‘i Ola will continue through August 2029. This alignment provides greater certainty for survivors and allows state and county agencies to continue coordinating long-term housing solutions without disruption.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen welcomed the announcement, calling the extension a vital step in maintaining stability for displaced families.

“I’m grateful to FEMA and our federal partners at DHS for approving this one-year extension and to Governor Green, our Congressional delegation, FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and the many leaders and advocates who worked to make it possible for our community,” said Mayor Bissen. “Our families have endured so much and I’m relieved we’re able to share this good news. This extension comes at a critical time, as we continue bringing permanent housing online during an ongoing housing crisis.

“It is imperative that we keep our momentum. We remain fully committed to seeing this recovery through and delivering permanent solutions for every household — whether through long-term rental, rebuilding, or homeownership,” said Mayor Bissen.

Since the 2023 wildfires, the county of Maui has supported the expedited rebuilding of over 400 housing units in Lahaina. More than 1,200 additional rebuilds are moving through the pipeline and approximately 1,600 affordable housing units have been built countywide, with close to 800 more currently under construction.

“We are grateful to FEMA for its continued support as we recover from this major disaster. At the onset, the leadership and unwavering commitment of both Governor Green and Mayor Bissen have provided critical support and guidance in ensuring that the survivors of the wildfires received the necessary resources for recovery. All partners have been focused on serving the communities affected, ensuring they have a path toward rebuilding their lives with hope and strength,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

“FEMA’s ongoing commitment for these critical programs will enable DHS to continue working with the state and county to ensure that those impacted by the disaster continue on their path to recovery,” said Trista Speer, deputy director of the Department of Human Services. “We are grateful for Governor Green’s efforts and securing this crucial funding extension from FEMA for continuing to invest in Maui’s recovery.”

The Governor and Mayor Bissen reiterated that housing remains the cornerstone of Maui’s recovery and that the state will continue working with all levels of government and community partners to transition families into permanent homes as quickly and responsibly as possible.

“Stability matters,” Governor Green said. “This extension gives families breathing room and it gives our recovery efforts the time needed to deliver lasting results. Again, mahalo to the director and our FEMA principal Bob Fenton, who have been part of our ‘ohana during this entire crisis.”

###

Media Contacts:



Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]