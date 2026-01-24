When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 23, 2026

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Lead contamination Company Name: IKM Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

IKM of San Jose, California is recalling the following cookware items because they may be contaminated with significant levels of lead (Pb) which may leach into food.

- A-cook Aluminum Kadai size 5 (43 pcs)

- Brass Tope (10 pcs)

- IKM 4-quart Pital brass pot (9 pcs)

- IKM Aluminum saucepan wooden handle 9” (56 pcs)

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses. Consuming food with elevated lead levels can contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. Children and babies are more susceptible to lead toxicity due to their smaller body size, metabolism, and rapid growth. At low levels, children may not have obvious symptoms but can still experience trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes. At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurologic changes.

Products were distributed in California to grocery stores mainly in these cities: Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Fremont, Hayward, Pittsburg, Milpitas, Tracy, Manteca, Dublin, El Cerrito, Richmond, Hercules, San Jose, Fresno, Pleasanton, Roseville and Sacramento

To identify these metal cookware items, begin by distinguishing them by their specific alloy and structural design. The A-cook Aluminum Kadai is a silver-toned, wok-style vessel characterized by its wide, curved basin and lacks a long handle, whereas the Aluminum Saucepan is easily recognized by its 9-inch diameter and the presence of a wooden handle attached to its silver aluminum body. The brass items are identifiable by their distinct golden hues: the Brass Tope resembles a standard stock pot with a bright, golden finish, while the 4-quart Pital Brass Pot features a more specialized deep body and a narrow mouth with a characteristic dull or matte golden appearance.

These are just pictures to give you an idea. The real product might look a little different.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained elevated levels of lead. IKM has ceased the distribution of the product as IKM continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-650-695- 9009. Our operation hours are from 10:00 from 17:00 PST Mon-Fri, excluding national holidays.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.