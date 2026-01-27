Adriana’s Insurance to Host Career Expo: Transforming Jobs into Lifelong Careers in Southern California

Adriana’s Insurance continues its community commitment with a Career Expo Open House on January 28 in Irvine, offering professional growth opportunities for Southern California residents.

At Adriana’s, the focus is on building people, not just offering jobs. This is a platform where a career fuels personal, professional, and financial growth.” — Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana’s Insurance , a leader in providing comprehensive community solutions for over 30 years, is proud to announce its first 2026 Career Expo. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 28, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM in Irvine, CA.Designed as more than just a hiring event, the Career Expo is an invitation for individuals of all backgrounds to join a culture that prioritizes people's growth. While many know Adriana’s for insurance, the organization has evolved into a multi-industry powerhouse.“At Adriana’s, the focus is on building people, not just offering jobs,” said Adriana Gallardo, CEO and Founder. “This is a platform where a career fuels personal, professional, and financial growth. Opportunity is open to those hungry to lead, eager to do meaningful work, and willing to put in the work to be part of something bigger”.Diverse Career Opportunities Across All DivisionsAttendees can explore career paths across a wide range of specialized industries and business services, including:- Insurance Specialists: Auto, Life, Health, Home, Commercial Auto, and Business.- Professional Services: Immigration Services, DMV Services, and Traffic School.- Business & Finance: Gorilla Marketing Agency , Mortgage Loans, Business Consulting, and Trucking Permits.- Wellness: VIVE ESSENCE (NAD products)- Non-profit: Adriana’s Foundation.Experience the Company CultureThe Career Expo offers a "win-win" environment where attendees experience the company’s vibrant culture firsthand through networking, presentations, music, and small bites. Participants can expect:- One-on-One Engagement: Meet directly with hiring managers to discuss roles ranging from entry-level to specialized management.- Career Roadmaps: Receive personalized insight into training programs and rapid advancement opportunities.- Holistic Support: Access interview tips and resources designed for long-term professional success.Event Details at a GlanceDate: Wednesday, January 28, 2026Time: 9:30 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: 17771 Cowan St., Irvine, CAAdmission: Free and open to the publicRegistration: Walk-ins are welcome, but we recommend pre-registering at adrianascareers.com Attendees are encouraged to dress for success and bring several copies of their resumes.About Adriana’s Insurance & DivisionsAdriana’s is a multi-faceted organization dedicated to empowering, protecting, and guiding the community. With over 30 years of experience, the company provides essential solutions—from property and casualty insurance to real estate and immigration to marketing and trucking—helping families and businesses thrive through meaningful work and dedicated service.

