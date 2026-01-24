Interior Advances President Trump’s Executive Order 14181 Priorities, Approves Sites Reservoir Project to Strengthen California Water Reliability

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of the Interior today marked the one-year anniversary of President Donald J. Trump’s water supply directive by approving the Record of Decision for the Sites Reservoir Project, a major off-stream storage project in Northern California. The decision authorizes the Bureau of Reclamation to provide up to 25 percent of the total cost for the 1.5 million acre-foot off-stream reservoir, which will be located west of the Sacramento River near Maxwell. Designed to capture and store water during wet periods for use in dry years, the project will strengthen reliability for communities, agriculture and the environment across the state.

The action reflects the Trump administration’s priority to expand water supply, enhance system resilience and reduce regulatory delays through the direction established in Executive Order 14181. The order has driven operational improvements that delivered more than 200,000 acre-feet of additional water to the Central Valley Project, enough to supply more than 500,000 people for a year by streamlining operations and capturing storm flows that historically could not be stored.

“President Trump made clear that federal water projects must deliver real results for American families,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This administration is getting it done in record time. The Sites Reservoir Project and the gains achieved over the past year demonstrate how a disciplined, mission-focused approach can expand water reliability for communities, agriculture and the economy.”

As a result of the executive order and favorable hydrology, Reclamation made more than 180,000 acre-feet of additional water available to the Central Valley Project in 2025 compared to 2024, benefiting agricultural water users, communities and other project partners. Following the approval of the Action 5 Record of Decision in December 2025, an additional 39,000 acre-feet was captured during storm events in late December and early January by leveraging operational flexibilities, water that historically would have flowed through the system. In total, these efforts secured more than 200,000 acre-feet within one year of the order’s signing. Sites Reservoir would further boost that supply.

“Signing the Sites Reservoir Record of Decision represents a federal commitment to move a long-studied water storage project forward,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Andrea Travnicek. “This decision reflects years of analysis, public engagement and coordination, and establishes the foundation for construction through sound partnerships that will ultimately result in additional water supplies for California.”

The Record of Decision finalizes Reclamation’s selection of an alternative analyzed in the project’s environmental review and authorizes the agency to move forward consistent with applicable federal laws and regulations. The decision follows years of technical studies, public input and coordination with state, local and tribal partners.

Reclamation continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 14181 as it advances both near-term operational improvements and long-term infrastructure projects that support food production, strengthen economic stability and increase community resilience.

For more information, please review the Record of Decision.

