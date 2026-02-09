320+ Languages Delivered for Health Systems in 2025 via Equiti’s Martti Platform

Martti enabled equitable, compliant care in 320+ languages in 2025 through healthcare-only interpretation at scale.

Supporting 320 languages means health systems can meet diverse patient populations where they are, without delays, workarounds, or added burden on clinical teams.” — Kerry Moreno, Equiti Vice President of Operations and Language Services

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equiti announced today that its Martti language access platform supported clinical care in over 320 spoken languages and dialects in 2025, a milestone that reflects both the growing linguistic diversity of patient populations and the operational scale required to meet real-world healthcare demands.While Martti cites support available for 250+ languages, the 320-language milestone captures the full breadth of requests fulfilled across health systems last year, including rare languages and region-specific dialects that emerge unpredictably in clinical settings. Meeting those needs requires not only a large healthcare network, but healthcare-specific infrastructure capable of scaling quickly without compromising quality or compliance.“Language access is foundational to safe, equitable care,” said Kerry Moreno, Vice President of Operations and Language Services at Equiti. “Supporting 320 languages means health systems can meet diverse patient populations where they are, without delays, workarounds, or added burden on clinical teams.”Unlike general interpretation services, Martti’s interpreter network is exclusively healthcare-focused, with qualified medical interpreters trained in medical terminology, clinical workflows, regulatory requirements, and cultural sensitivity . This specialization enables interpreters to enter each encounter already oriented to the clinical environment – delivering efficient, clear, culturally-appropriate communication to each patient.In 2025, Equiti achieved an average connect time of only 19.4 seconds, helping clinicians avoid delays during triage, treatment, and discharge. In addition, more than 18,000 qualified interpreters completed over 800,000 hours of healthcare-specific training, reinforcing quality and readiness across the network.By unifying the Voyce and Martti platforms in 2025, Equiti standardized workflows and expanded capacity to support fluctuating patient volumes and evolving language needs. This integration reinforces Martti as the trusted platform purpose-built for healthcare interpretation, giving health systems reliable coverage, reduced administrative burden, and greater confidence during audits and compliance reviews.“When language access works reliably in every encounter, caregivers can focus on care,” Moreno added. “Patients feel heard, staff experience less friction, and health equity becomes part of daily operations rather than an aspiration.”Learn more about Martti’s healthcare-only interpretation services at www.martti.io ***About EquitiEquiti, through its Martti platform, is the leading provider of medical interpretation and language access solutions for healthcare. Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and clinics nationwide, Martti combines unmatched interpreter quality with innovative technology to ensure equitable care for all patients. By embedding directly into clinical workflows, Martti helps providers meet compliance standards, improve patient outcomes, and advance health equity. For more information, visit www.equitihealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.