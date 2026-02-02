Equiti’s Martti Interpreters Complete More Than 800,000 Hours of Specialized Healthcare Training in 2025

Investment in interpreter readiness supports better patient experience and outcomes, patient safety, and equitable care delivery at scale.

By investing deeply in interpreter training, we’re helping health systems embed health equity into daily operations, reinforcing a dependable standard of care.” — Kerry Moreno, Equiti Vice President of Operations and Language Services

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equiti announced today that its Martti solution’s 18,000+ qualified interpreters completed over 800,000 hours of specialized healthcare training in 2025, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliable, high-quality language access for health systems nationwide.This milestone reflects a year of extraordinary investment in interpreter preparedness as Martti supported millions of clinical encounters across over 320 spoken languages and dialects with an average connect time of just 19.4 seconds.This investment is reflected in Martti’s interpreter training standards: each interpreter completes 120 hours of healthcare-specific training , triple the industry standard.“Interpreter training is foundational to safe, effective communication in healthcare,” said Kerry Moreno, Vice President of Operations and Language Services at Equiti. “Completing more than 800,000 hours of training in a single year represents our commitment to ensuring interpreters are both fluent in their languages and fully equipped for the intensive clinical, cultural, and compliance demands of healthcare environments.”Martti’s interpreter training programs are designed specifically for healthcare delivery, emphasizing clinical terminology, care workflows, patient privacy, cultural sensitivity, and regulatory compliance.In 2025, Martti set a new standard by increasing its already stringent training requirements by 50% – from 80 to 120 hours – three times the industry standard of 40 hours. These expanded training requirements help ensure interpreters can support complex clinical communication across departments, specialties, and patient populations.This investment directly supports health system priorities, including:- Medically qualified, highly trained healthcare interpreters equipped to support the clinical and cultural needs of patients- Faster access to interpreters, reducing delays at triage, treatment, and discharge- Interpretation that delivers a better patient experience, improved patient safety, and reduced risk- Lower administrative burden for clinical teams working with interpreters trained in healthcare-specific workflows- More consistent compliance, helping organizations remain audit-ready without added operational strainThe 800,000-hour training milestone was achieved following Equiti’s launch of the unified Martti platform, bringing together the best capabilities from Voyce and Martti to support healthcare organizations at scale. By aligning interpreter teams and standardizing operations, Equiti reinforced Martti as the trusted, healthcare-focused platform delivering high-quality interpretation, industry-leading language coverage, and fast connection times to providers and patients.“Equal access to care starts with communication,” Moreno added. “By investing deeply in interpreter training, we’re helping health systems embed health equity into daily operations, reinforcing a dependable standard of care.”To learn more about Martti’s interpreter training programs and language access solutions, visit www.martti.io ***About EquitiEquiti, through its Martti platform, is the leading provider of medical interpretation and language access solutions for healthcare. Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and clinics nationwide, Martti combines unmatched interpreter quality with innovative technology to ensure equitable care for all patients. By embedding directly into clinical workflows, Martti helps providers meet compliance standards, improve patient outcomes, and advance health equity. For more information, visit www.equitihealth.com

