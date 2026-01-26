Healthcare Systems Using Equiti's Martti Solution Expand Language Access Across 320+ Languages in 2025

Healthcare organizations using Martti delivered equitable, compliant care across 320+ languages in 2025 with near-instant interpreter access.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare systems using Martti expanded access to medically qualified interpreters across more than 320 languages and dialects in 2025, meeting rising language access complexity while maintaining connection times of under 20 seconds on average.The scale reflects health systems' commitment to embedding language access as a core capability — ensuring timely, equitable, and safe care while meeting evolving compliance standards.Following Equiti's combination of Martti and Voyce, the unified Martti platform now serves as the most comprehensive language access solution in healthcare, combining operational scale with clinical readiness to help organizations manage increasing language access demands without placing additional strain on already overburdened care teams.“At Equiti, we believe equitable care begins with clear communication,” said Kerry Moreno, Vice President of Language Operations at Equiti. “The extraordinary scale and consistency achieved by Martti in 2025 reflect our team’s commitment to quality, readiness, and to the healthcare organizations we support every day.”In 2025, Martti delivered measurable impact for health systems navigating growing complexity in patient care, workforce management, and compliance readiness. The platform’s leading performance was defined by its ability to meet diverse clinical needs while maintaining speed, quality, and consistency across care settings, including:- Support for 320+ spoken languages and dialects- 19.4-second average connection time – ensuring near-instant access to qualified interpreters- An expanded network of more than 18,000+ trained healthcare interpreters- 800,000+ hours of interpreter training completed to strengthen clinical readinessThese results represent meaningful change at the point of care. Rapid connection times and near-perfect fulfillment mean Martti is helping reduce costly delays in triage, treatment, and discharge. In addition, Martti supports shorter lengths of stay, stronger compliance, and better patient experience through the expertise of its highly trained, healthcare-only interpreters.In 2025, Martti enabled hospitals to meet the growing expectations of regulatory bodies by providing evidence-based language access capabilities that reduce compliance risks and strengthen equitable care standards.With 800,000+ hours of interpreter training completed, Martti’s healthcare-only interpreters bring consistent clinical readiness to every encounter — helping prevent miscommunication that can contribute to adverse events, extended length of stay, or avoidable readmissions.As updated Joint Commission standards take effect in 2026, requiring health systems to demonstrate measurable and consistent language access, Equiti’s Martti platform is already equipped to support compliance and operational excellence.“Our mission is simple,” says Maureen Huber, Equiti’s CEO. “To ensure every patient, in every language, receives care that is safe, equitable, and dignified. As language access complexity continues to rise, we remain focused on supporting healthcare teams with language access solutions they can rely on.”***About EquitiEquiti, through its Martti platform, is the leading provider of medical interpretation and language access solutions for healthcare. Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and clinics nationwide, Martti combines unmatched interpreter quality with innovative technology to ensure equitable care for all patients. By embedding directly into clinical workflows, Martti helps providers meet compliance standards, improve patient outcomes, and advance health equity. For more information, visit www.equitihealth.com

