City expands Winter Response Strategy for unhoused individuals during extreme cold

HAMILTON, ON – In response to extreme cold weather conditions, the City of Hamilton and community partners are expanding overnight shelter and warming supports this weekend for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Through collaboration with our community partners, Good Shepherd, YWCA and St. Matthew’s, additional overnight capacity is being made available effective immediately, including:

5 additional beds for women at Mary’s Place

20 additional overnight spaces for men at GS Cathedral

Expansion within the family system

5 additional spaces at Carole Anne’s Place

Extended hours at Cathedral Café from 9 am to 9 pm

St. Matt’s at St. Paul’s Coach House extended hours from 9 pm to 9 am (gap in service from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday January 25)

These measures are being implemented to help ensure homeless individuals have access to safe, warm spaces during extreme cold conditions.

The City’s Housing Focused Street Outreach Team continues to provide support 7 days a week to connect homeless individuals with services and supports. As part of an immediate response to extreme weather and increased need, the Outreach Team is extending hours of service and reach across the community.

In addition to these temporary capacity expansions, the City’s overnight drop-in and evening warming spaces continue to operate from December 1 to March 31, regardless of outdoor temperatures as part of the City’s Winter Response Strategy, including:

5 evening warming spaces for people of all genders at Mission Services Night Link

45 overnight warming spaces for women and gender-diverse individuals at Mission Services Willow’s Place

35 overnight drop-in spaces for women and gender-diverse individuals at YWCA Carole Anne’s Place

Up to 50 overnight warming spaces for men at Urban Core’s St. Paul’s Church

The City continues to monitor conditions closely and will adjust supports as required in coordination with community partners.

City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library branches are available as warming spaces during regular business hours. For more information visit hamilton.ca/cold.

The best place for you during a Cold Weather Alert is indoors. If you must be outside: