Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Medicaid Fraud Conviction For Services Billed While in Jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) obtained a Medicaid Fraud conviction against Dajah Sanders, who received payment for providing personal care services while incarcerated in the St. Louis County Justice Center. Sanders collaborated with her mother, Medicaid recipient Melissa Bates, to clock Sanders in and out as if Sanders was still providing services while Sanders was incarcerated.

“Missouri Medicaid funds are a finite resource,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We will hold accountable anyone looking for an easy paycheck using taxpayer monies allocated to our state’s most vulnerable. Our dedicated Medicaid Fraud Control Unit put this fraudster’s jailhouse scheme to a stop.”

Missouri Medicaid’s Consumer-Directed Personal Care Program allows eligible Medicaid recipients to hire a personal care attendant (PCA) to provide personal care services for them in their home. While Sanders was in jail, submitted timesheets claimed she was providing four hours of personal care services to her mother per day for eight days.

MFCU investigator’s analysis of bank account deposits and withdrawals indicates Sanders and her mother were check-splitting – a situation in which the Medicaid recipient and PCA collaborate to submit false claims then divide or split the fraudulently obtained Medicaid funds. A total of seven false claims for services allegedly provided by Sanders to Bates were submitted while Sanders was in jail and could not provide services. The total loss to Missouri Medicaid for the fraudulent claims was $533.01.

Sanders pled guilty to one count of Healthcare Fraud in violation of RSMo Section 191.905.1 (Class D felony) and sentenced to pay restitution of $266.50, double damages of $533.01, and a civil penalty of $2,500 for a total of $3,299.51. The case was referred by the Department of Health and Senior Services, Office of Special Investigations (OSI) and the investigation was conducted by MFCU Investigator Stefan Boeckman.

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Chief Counsel Arvids V. Petersons said, “Our team works to safeguard taxpayer dollars and to help protect vulnerable Missourians. The restitution our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit wins in court goes back to providing health care to those truly in need.”

About Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s mission is twofold: first, to investigate and prosecute fraud committed by Medicaid providers who unlawfully divert taxpayer dollars, and second, to hold accountable those who commit abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. The Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled prosecutors and investigators. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.