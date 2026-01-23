Attorney General Hanaway Secures Medicaid Fraud Conviction in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Dominique Clark pled guilty to Medicaid Fraud and was sentenced to pay more than $33,000 in restitution. The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU)’s investigation showed that Clark provided care to several Medicaid recipients despite being ineligible to do so due to her criminal history.

“Missouri Medicaid is a program designed to provide health care to our state’s most vulnerable individuals,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “It’s my job as Attorney General to hold accountable those who would exploit taxpayer dollars or victimize at-risk Missourians. Our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is hard at work investigating Medicaid Fraud of all sizes, and we are proud to close another case.”

Missouri Medicaid’s Consumer-Directed Personal Care Program allows eligible Medicaid recipients to hire a personal care attendant (PCA) to provide personal care services for them in their home. Despite being previously found ineligible to provide care, Clark was hired to work as a PCA through Unique Home Health Care, LLC (Unique Home Health), in November, 2019. Clark committed Medicaid Fraud by submitting timesheets for personal care services knowing she was ineligible to provide care.

Due to multiple stealing incidents, Clark is ineligible to work as a PCA unless she received a Good Cause Waiver. A 2017 Good Cause Waiver denial letter describes Clark as, “blaming others for her crimes, failing to take responsibility for her actions, and expressing no remorse her choices.” Clark did not submit a new waiver in 2019 when she began employment with Unique Home Care, despite Clark admittedly knowing about the requirement.

Clark pled guilty to one count of Healthcare Fraud in violation of RSMo Section 191.905.1 (Class D felony). The Court sentenced Clark to pay restitution of $11,660.63, plus single damages of $11,660.63, and a civil penalty of $10,000.00, for a total of $33,321.26. The case was referred by the Department of Social Services, Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance (MMAC), prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lucas Chapman, and the Investigative Auditor was Candy Trusty.

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Chief Counsel Arvids V. Petersons said, “By aggressively pursuing both financial and patient-protection cases, our Unit safeguards public resources while ensuring that Missourians who rely on Medicaid receive the quality of care and dignity they deserve.”

About Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s mission is twofold: first, to investigate and prosecute fraud committed by Medicaid providers who unlawfully divert taxpayer dollars, and second, to hold accountable those who commit abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. This Unit demonstrates the Attorney General’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Missourians and safeguarding taxpayer dollars, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled prosecutors and investigators. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.

The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.