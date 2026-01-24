Calvary Placement Agency Launches Across 50 States in the U.S and Expanding Globally

Calvary Placement Agency is now launching across all 50 States as well as Canada and Puerto Rico

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calvary Placement Agency is now launching their faith based rehabilitation program in which they provide case management and life/financial literacy skills! Additional resources will be provided to these displaced children in which will be tools for them to use in their everyday life. Calvary’s rehabilitation program has a set mission to support children ages 5 - 17 with their mental health, and any other needs of theirs that are deemed necessary.Calvary Placement Agency’s program provides professionals in the mental health field including Licensed Social Workers/Social Workers, Registered Nurses, Case Managers and CNA’s. These trained individuals will work alongside local agencies based on the state and area in which they reside. Calvary Placement Agency provides a program that offers a robust level of social support for each child that comes through the door.Calvary works to deliver high quality case management that connects clients to essential resources, promoting independence, and improving overall quality of life for children.

