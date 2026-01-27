Claret Launches AI Assistant, Bringing Intelligent Planning to Wine and Spirits Industry

Claret - innovative supply chain planning solutions for the beverage alcohol industry

New AI-powered supply chain planning assistant helps BevAlc companies get instant answers from their planning data and uncover hidden opportunities.

We built the AI Assistant to give every team member a supply chain guru at their side, one that actually knows their data.” — Shawn Zizzo, ZAM Apps founder and CEO

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZAM Apps, Inc. will unveil Claret 's new AI Assistant at the 2026 Unified Symposium trade show (January 27-29, Sacramento, CA). This demonstration will be at booth 119 and showcases how wineries and spirits companies can leverage AI to get instant answers from their planning data and uncover opportunities that would otherwise go unnoticed.The Claret AI Assistant is available immediately to all Claret customers as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost."Not everyone is a supply chain expert, and they shouldn't have to be," said Shawn Zizzo, ZAM Apps founder and CEO. "We built the AI Assistant to give every team member a supply chain guru at their side, one that actually knows their data and can surface opportunities to save money or improve sales."Unlike generic AI tools being added to enterprise software, Claret's AI Assistant is purpose-built for beverage alcohol planning and grounded in structured, high-quality planning data. The company spent over two years using AI internally before bringing the technology to customers.With its first set of tools, the AI Assistant empowers users to ask questions about their inventory in plain English, discover hidden opportunities like margin improvements, and learn the Claret system faster without digging through documentation. These capabilities reflect Claret's commitment to helping wine and spirits companies leverage their supply chain data to drive their business forward."You can't just throw AI at something and expect results you can act on," said Zizzo. "You need good data, proper integrations, and an easy way to use it. We learned that by living with AI every day before we built it for anyone else."Data privacy was a central focus during development. The AI Assistant includes granular access controls, conversation data retention settings, and comprehensive audit trails, ensuring customer data remains secure and private. The AI advises but does not make automated decisions, keeping humans in control of their planning processes.To see how Claret AI Assistant can help with supply chain planning, visit Claret at booth 119 at the 2026 Unified Symposium.For those unable to attend, start a free trial or schedule a demo ABOUT ZAM APPS, INCZAM Apps, Inc. is a Napa, CA based software firm that crafts web and mobile business applications for the wine and spirits industries. Founded in 2010, ZAM Apps has developed and released vital planning tools for BevAlc. From vinoEZ, the only winery operations planning tool, to Claret, a simple-to-use supply chain planning application used across wine and spirits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.