Florida State Parks Announces Florida’s Newest Addition: Shoal River Headwaters State Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 23, 2026 DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – Today, Florida State Parks marked the addition of Shoal River Headwaters State Park, the newest state park in Florida, during a celebration and guided tour highlighting the property’s scenic landscapes and ecological significance. Located just west of DeFuniak Springs, the park features rolling sandy hills, mesic flatwoods and floodplain forests along tributaries of the Shoal River. "Shoal River Headwaters State Park highlights our commitment to protecting Florida’s natural treasures while providing new ways for visitors to explore, experience and enjoy the outdoors," said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "Florida’s Park Service is a national leader and with each new addition we continue to raise the standard for conservation and resource-based recreation. Shoal River Headwaters State Park highlights our commitment to protecting Florida’s natural treasures while providing new ways for visitors to explore, experience and enjoy the outdoors." The 2,480-acre park is now open for passive recreation, including hiking and wildlife viewing, while Florida State Parks works with the public on long-term recreation and land management plans. Future opportunities may include camping, biking and paddling along the Shoal River. "Shoal River Headwaters is a special place today, and it will only get better as we plan thoughtfully for recreation and conservation," said Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher. "Our goal is to ensure visitors can enjoy it for decades to come while protecting its remarkable habitats." Florida State Parks are a significant economic driver for communities across the state. In the last fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed more than 28 million visitors, contributing an estimated $3.6 billion in statewide economic impact. "I am so excited that another tract of Walton County’s natural beauty is being preserved in Shoal River Headwaters State Park," said Florida Representative Shane G. Abbott. "This new state park will ensure that future generations have the same opportunities to enjoy the natural Florida that I did growing up." Shoal River Headwaters protects critical habitat for rare and imperiled species, while supporting aquifer recharge and maintaining the quality and natural functions of wetlands and waterways. Situated within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape, this property serves as important buffer land, supports military readiness and links with nearby conservation lands to form connected wildlife corridors. Shoal River Headwaters is part of the Upper Shoal River Florida Forever project and was acquired in partnership with Trust for Public Land. This acquisition was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet during a previous cabinet meeting. "Today marks an exciting milestone for Florida’s newest state park and the communities who will now have a place to gather, explore and connect with nature," said Melissa Hill, Senior Project Manager for Trust for Public Land. "Thanks to the extraordinary collaboration with Florida Forever, Atira Conservation, EJK Foundation and the Partnership for Gulf Coast Land Conservation, this remarkable landscape is protected forever — safeguarding water quality, wildlife habitat and abundant outdoor experiences for generations to come." Learn more about Florida State Parks at FloridaStateParks.org. ###

