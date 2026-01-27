The End Of The Insurance CSR: SUPERAGENT AI Releases The World's First Quoting AI Agent, Solving Industry's Hardest Task

SUPERAGENT AI Logo Insurance Quoting AI Agent by SUPERAGENT AI Vlada Lotkina (CEO) and Vadym Shashkov (CTO) of SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.

The new Quoting AI Agent collects customer data, optimizes rates, and delivers quotes in seconds, marking the final sprint toward a Fully Autonomous Agent.

We have solved the hardest problem in insurance. Quoting is the heartbeat of an agency, but it’s also the biggest choke point. By automating it, we are giving agencies the power to scale infinitely.” — Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI.

SUPERAGENT AI, Inc. today made history by announcing the world’s first Quoting AI Agent, a technological breakthrough that automates the single most critical and labor-intensive workflow in the insurance industry.

For decades, the "quoting bottleneck", the manual process of collecting data, navigating multiple carrier portals, and re-keying information, has capped agency growth and frustrated producers. Today, SUPERAGENT AI shatters that barrier. The new Quoting AI Agent autonomously gathers customer data, navigates complex carrier rating engines, optimizes rates, and generates accurate quotes for agencies.

The Quoting AI Agent will officially launch on February 11, 2026. Starting today, agencies can sign up for exclusive early access and book live demonstrations to witness the technology that will define the next decade of insurance sales.

"This is the moment the industry has been waiting for. We haven't just built an AI Agent; we have solved the hardest problem in insurance," declared Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Quoting is the heartbeat of an agency, but it’s also the biggest choke point. By automating it, and integrating it to our Inbound and Outbound AI Agents, we are giving agencies the power to scale infinitely. The era of manual quoting ends on February 11st."

A "Monumental" Leap Forward The Quoting AI Agent joins SUPERAGENT's existing ecosystem of Outbound, Inbound, Retention, and Training agents, effectively closing the loop on the insurance lifecycle.

Instant Multi-Carrier Quoting: The agent autonomously interfaces with multiple carrier systems simultaneously to find the best rates without human delay.

Intelligent Data Collection: It interacts naturally with prospects to gather risk data, pre-filling applications, and ensure accurate information for the agency.

Automated Multi-Channel Contact: Once the quote is generated, the agent can later contact the customer via voice, SMS, and email, ensuring communication through their preferred channel.

The Final Piece Before Full Autonomy This release is more than a product launch; it is the final foundational block before SUPERAGENT AI achieves its ultimate vision. "We are now weeks away from the finish line," said Vadym Shashkov, CTO of SUPERAGENT AI. "With the Quoting AI Agent handling the pricing and the Outbound or Inbound AI Agent handling the conversation, we have effectively built the brain and hands of the digital Insurance future. In Q1, we will merge these capabilities into a single, independent digital entity we call “The Fully Autonomous Insurance AI Agent”. Agencies that adopt the Quoting agent now are boarding the rocket ship before takeoff."

Availability & Early Access The Quoting AI Agent launches globally on February 11, 2026. Due to overwhelming anticipated demand, SUPERAGENT AI is opening an Early Access Waitlist starting today. Agencies can also book immediate live demos to see the agent in action.

About SUPERAGENT AI: SUPERAGENT AI is the world's leading autonomous workforce platform for the insurance industry. Having successfully deployed the industry-standard Retention, Inbound, Outbound, and Training AI agents, the company is on a mission to deliver the first fully autonomous AI insurance agent in Q1 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.