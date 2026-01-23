AG Brown joins bipartisan group demanding xAI halt creation of nonconsensual sexual content

Attorney General Nick Brown joined a bipartisan group of 35 attorneys general today demanding that xAI, the company that owns both the X (Twitter) social media platform and the AI chatbot Grok, do more immediately to prevent its chatbot from generating nonconsensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.

In recent weeks, Grok has made this content publicly available at the click of a button, driving harassment and exploitation that deprives people of control over how their bodies and likenesses are portrayed.

“We can’t allow big tech companies to flout the law in creating tools that allow users to create nonconsensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material through AI,” said Brown. “I’m heartened by the fact that this bipartisan group can come together to demand accountability for how the platform has facilitated this disturbing behavior.”

Users have repeatedly prompted Grok to “undress” individuals, particularly women and children, and to place them in sexualized contexts without consent. In some cases, Grok has generated images depicting children in minimal clothing or sexual situations. The attorneys general note that xAI has marketed Grok’s permissive content generation as a selling point and warn that “the ability to create nonconsensual intimate images appears to be a feature, not a bug.”

Although xAI has recently implemented limited measures that appear to have reduced the volume of this content, the attorneys general are demanding assurances that these safeguards are effective, durable, and consistently enforced. They are also urging the company to honor requests to remove this content – a requirement that will soon be mandated under federal law when the Take It Down Act becomes enforceable in May 2026.

As the chief law enforcement officers of their states, the attorneys general raise serious concerns that Grok’s outputs may violate state and federal civil and criminal laws governing nonconsensual intimate images, the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and the legal remedies available to victims.

In Washington state, disclosing intimate images of another person without their consent is illegal, including fabricated images, sometimes referred to as “deepfakes.” Possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material is also a crime under Washington state law, which also includes fabricated depictions.

The attorneys general are demanding that xAI share how it intends to:

Ensure that Grok is no longer capable of producing nonconsensual intimate images or child sexual abuse material.

Eliminate such content that has already been produced.

Take action against users who have generated this content.

Grant X users control over whether their content can be edited by Grok.

Brown joins the attorneys general of North Carolina, Utah, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, American Samoa, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming in sending this letter.

A copy of the letter is available here.