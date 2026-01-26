Mettalusso Multi-Tasking Cruelty Free Makeup Brush Gift at Galentine's Event February 6 2026 Event Invitation to Galentines with Chandra Lynn and Mettalusso Nicolette Courteau and Chandra Co Host Galentines event in collaboration and support with Mettalusso

An intimate, heart-forward Girl's Night Out Valentine event designed to bring women together for connection, inspiration, and meaningful giving.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mettalusso Collaborates With Chandra Lynn for Galentine’s Gathering: A Celebration of Women, Community & Impact is an intimate, heart-forward event designed to bring women together for connection, inspiration, and meaningful giving. Rooted in the belief that when women gather with intention, real impact follows, this special evening blends community, self-care, and purpose in a way that feels both uplifting and personal.Co-hosted by Chandra Lynn, founder of Glow Living and author of Root-to-Rise : How to Love Life, alongside Nicolette Courteau, a well-known Bay Area Realtor with eXp Luxury Realty , the gathering invites guests to slow down, connect authentically, and celebrate the power of women supporting women. The event’s Galentine’s theme sets the tone for a warm, welcoming atmosphere—less networking, more meaningful conversation.A highlight of the evening is the thoughtfully curated gift bag for every attendee, which has become a signature element of the event. Guests will receive a signed copy of Chandra’s book Root-to-Rise, along with a collection of premium items generously donated by aligned, purpose-driven brands. This year, Mettalusso is proudly contributing their vegan, cruelty-free, multi-tasking makeup brushes, adding a luxurious and values-driven touch to the experience. The brushes reflect the event’s commitment to conscious self-care and to spotlighting women-founded brands that lead with both quality and integrity.As Chandra Lynn shares:“The gift bags for our Galentine’s Gathering have become something really special, and I’m continually amazed by the quality and heart behind the product donations. Mettalusso’s makeup brushes align perfectly with our vision of treating guests to a self-care-forward ‘date with a book’ experience—elevated, thoughtful, and personal. It’s incredibly meaningful that so many of the featured items come from women-founded brands whose creativity and purpose reflect the spirit of community we’re celebrating.”Tickets are $25, with proceeds also benefiting Soroptimist, supporting their mission to improve the lives of women and girls through education and empowerment. With an accessible price point and a high-impact purpose, Galentine’s Gathering offers guests a chance to give back while receiving something truly meaningful in return.This is more than an event—it’s a celebration of shared values, collective impact, and the joy that comes from women rising together.Event Details:Date: February 6, 2026Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Industrious, 1212 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.