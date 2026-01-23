Connecting Climate, Communities and Digital Technologies for Sea and Human Security: Mriganika Singh Tanwar, India

21 January 2026, Hiroshima, Japan - When Mriganika Singh Tanwar from India saw the flyer for UNITAR’s 2024 Sea and Human Security Training Programme, she had just completed her master’s degree in International Relations at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. At the time, her focus was on international security and strategic technologies. “I found it … fascinating how [this] diverse region – tied by culture, economy, geography and demography – is also connected by two sets of common challenges: sea and human security,” she says.

That curiosity led her to apply for the UNITAR programme, which reshaped her academic and professional trajectory. Today, Mriganika is a Research Analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies at National University of Singapore, where she examines how strategic technologies – artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, and space technologies– interact with social realities and climate risks.