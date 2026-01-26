German Author Sascha Ernst Dietrich Introduces International Peace Dialogue Initiative

Sascha Ernst Dietrich (NordwindNomade) in conversation with a conference participant in Dresden, Germany, during a public dialogue connected to the peace project “The Compartment at the Edge of the World / EuroCity 2606.”

Author and journalist Sascha Ernst Dietrich - Nordwindnomade - launches an international dialogue project redefining peace as lived social practice.

Peace is not a condition. Peace is a daily decision.” — Sascha Ernst Dietrich

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and journalist Sascha Ernst Dietrich - Nordwindnomade - , known under the project identity NordwindNomade, is the initiator of the international peace and dialogue initiative “ The Compartment at the Edge of the World ”, developed under the guiding framework “ EuroCity 2606 .”The project understands peace not as an abstract political concept, but as a daily social practice rooted in listening, responsibility, and human dignity.“Peace is not a condition. Peace is a daily decision,” says Dietrich, describing the core of his work. Genuine unity, he argues, emerges where people are willing to listen, endure tension, and take responsibility—beyond staging, power dynamics, and empty rhetoric.“The Compartment at the Edge of the World” deliberately creates spaces where fractures and contradictions are allowed to surface without becoming divisive. Dialogue is not smoothed over but taken seriously—especially where it becomes uncomfortable. Dietrich connects personal experiences of work, illness, exclusion, and social pressure with the broader question of how respectful and dignified coexistence can succeed in complex societies.A central element of the project consists of open letters and direct invitations to dialogue, sent as part of EuroCity 2606 – NordwindNomade to a wide range of political, cultural, social, and spiritual actors worldwide.These include personal letters addressed to figures such as Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán, King Charles III, Pope Leo X, the Dalai Lama, Friedrich Merz, Vladimir Putin, as well as musician and cultural figure Udo Lindenberg.In addition, numerous institutions, organizations, companies, media outlets, churches, associations, and civil society actors have received invitations to participate in dialogue. All outreach follows the same guiding principle: no accusations, no demands—only an invitation to conversation, responsibility, and listening.At a time of increasing polarization and global tension, Dietrich emphasizes that social change cannot be imposed from above:“We can walk hand in hand—and no statesman, no missile, and no tank can stop us if we meet each other as human beings.”The project “The Compartment at the Edge of the World / EuroCity 2606 – NordwindNomade” continues to evolve and invites people worldwide to take part in this dialogue—quietly, sincerely, and with resilience.“This is addressed to all Warriors of Light,” Dietrich concludes.“Not as a call to fight, but as a reminder of responsibility, dignity, and humanity.”

