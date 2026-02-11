Valentina Martelli to Receive Ferrucci Institute Community Service Award at Chapman University

Valentina Martelli Valentina Martelli speaks at ITTV 2025 Ferrucci Board Members:John Razzano, Piero Stillitano, Jill Gillett, Vicky Carabini, Federico Pacchioni, Joe Ferrucci (not pictured: Michael Silvio)

CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ferrucci Institute for Italian Experience and Research will honor Valentina Martelli , Founder and CEO of ITTV International and TechInEntertainment, international TV journalist, and media entrepreneur, with its Community Service Award during the tenth edition of the Italian Perspective Series on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Musco Center for the Arts.The award will be presented as part of “Language and Culture: An Italian Perspective,” a public program exploring the role of language in shaping cultural identity, belonging, and collective memory. The event will feature a mix of scholarly talks and live performances of music and poetry, reflecting Italy’s linguistic diversity and humanistic tradition. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the community.Martelli is being recognized for her long-standing work as an international journalist and entrepreneur who has consistently built bridges between the Italian and American communities. Through her reporting, public forums, and media initiatives, she has worked both in service of Italians living in the United States and to inform Italian audiences about American society, culture, and institutions, fostering cross-cultural understanding on both sides of the Atlantic.As Founder and CEO of ITTV International Forum, Martelli has created a global platform that convenes leaders from film, television and technology, , with a strong emphasis on international collaboration and cultural exchange between Europe and the United States.Organized under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles and the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles, the Italian Perspective Series has become a central pillar of the Ferrucci Institute’s public programming. Each edition explores a defining theme of Italy’s cultural legacy, connecting historical depth with contemporary relevance.This year’s program brings together scholarship and live performance, featuring music, poetry, and talks that highlight Italy’s linguistic diversity, dialects, and literary traditions. Participants include performer and ethnomusicologist Michela Musolino, linguist Dr. Adam Ledgeway, and actor and playwright Matthias Martelli.Launched in 2016, the Italian Perspective Series has previously focused on themes such as Cinema and Culture, Food and Culture, Design and Culture, Theater and Culture, and Space and Culture. The 2026 edition continues that trajectory by positioning language as both a cultural inheritance and a living, evolving expression of identity.The event takes place at Chapman University, whose Musco Center is a leading venue for interdisciplinary cultural programming in Southern California.The Ferrucci Institute endeavors to facilitate globally valuable educational experiences inherent in Italy's story and fabric and to promote a new and broader understanding of the country's intellectual and creative potential. This aim is achieved by making the Italian experience, in its aesthetic and intellectual qualities, a centerpiece and common ground for a diverse community of thinkers coming from various disciplinary, professional, and generational perspectives from within and outside academia. Partaking in this process are students, educators, leaders in the arts, business, and sciences, and members of the community who bridge generational and cultural divides. Visit the homepage at https://www.chapman.edu/ferrucci

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.