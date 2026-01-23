VITO GLAZERS PERFORMS SOLD-OUT SHOWS WITH NIKKI GLASER AND HEADLINES NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE WORLD FAMOUS COMEDY CHATEAU

Vito Glazers and Nikki Glaser

Vito Glazers expands his comedy career with sold-out shows alongside Nikki Glaser and a headline New Year’s Eve performance at the world-famous Comedy Chateau.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vito Glazers , the multifaceted American media entrepreneur, producer, author, actor, and stand-up comedian, continues to expand his presence on the national comedy stage. Fresh off a string of sold-out live performances alongside renowned comedian Nikki Glaser, Glazers brought laughter and energy to audiences coast-to-coast, capped by a high-profile New Year’s Eve headliner set at the Comedy Chateau in Hollywood.Known for his bold storytelling and fearless humor, Vito Glazers has rapidly become a compelling presence in the live comedy world. Since launching his stand-up journey in early 2024, Glazers has performed to sold-out crowds at major comedy institutions including Hollywood Improv, Laugh Factory, Ice House Pasadena, and Comedy Chateau in Hollywood. These packed-house events have showcased Glazers’ distinct voice and his ability to connect with diverse audiences with razor-sharp observational comedy about dating, politics and life at the top, and the bottom of LA.Glazers’ rapid rise in comedy has seen him sharing the stage with respected performers and veterans of the craft. His repertoire includes appearances at celebrated comedy venues across California where nearly every scheduled performance has sold out, a sign of his growing fan base and live appeal, but also good marketing.The year’s highlight for Glazers came on December 31, 2025 when he was invited to be a headliner on New Year’s Eve at Comedy Chateau in Hollywood. The event drew a captivated crowd and featured appearances by some of LA’s best up and comers, as well as some of the most influential voices in stand-up today. Glaser, known for her sharp humor and success across television and live stages, added some local star power to the night, amplifying the excitement around Glazers’ comedic trajectory.Beyond live comedy, Vito Glazers is widely recognized for his dynamic career in media and production. He has appeared on and contributed to numerous television projects, from WE TV’s Mystery Millionaire to Bravo’s Below Deck, and has co-produced content that has made it onto award ballots. His expertise spans reputation management, publicity, and performance marketing, making him a unique figure bridging entertainment and entrepreneurship on screen and on stage.As Glazers’ comedy career continues to ascend, fans can anticipate additional tour stops, new creative projects, and expanded performance opportunities in 2026 and beyond.About Vito GlazersVito Glazers is an American media entrepreneur, producer, author, actor, and stand-up comedian. He has collaborated on more than 30 television and film projects and is recognized for his expertise in news, television, film production, and celebrity marketing. Glazers’ stand-up comedy blends sharp insight with personal storytelling, earning him rapid acclaim on the live comedy circuit.For press inquiries, bookings, or interview requests:Email: press@GlazersMedia.com

Vito Glazers live

