Full closure of eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway for destination sign installations Wednesday, Feb. 11

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of destination sign work that requires the full closure of the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, between the Ala Napunani Street overpass and the Puʻuloa Road overpass.

On the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day, crews will fully close the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway between the Ala Napunani Street overpass and the Puʻuloa Road overpass for the installation of a new sign structure and destination signs with updated directional markings and Hawaiian spelling for the Puʻuloa destination along the Airport/Tripler Hospital off-ramp (Exit 3).

The Airport/Tripler Hospital off-ramp (Exit 3) will be closed during this work. Motorists will be detoured via Red Hill/Moanalua Valley off-ramp (Exit 2) to continue eastbound where they may continue on Moanalua Road to Ala Napunani Street and to Salt Lake Boulevard, to rejoin Puʻuloa Road.

On the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day, the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be fully closed at the Vineyard off-ramp (Exit 20B) to install destination signs just above the ramp. Motorists will be detoured to remain on the eastbound H-1 Freeway where they may take the Pali Highway off-ramp (Exit 21A) to access Vineyard Boulevard.

Upgrades to signs on Nimitz Highway in the vicinity of Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam (JBPHH), previously scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 28, were postponed due to weather. This work has been rescheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work will require full closures of the eastbound lanes of Nimitz Highway, the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway on- and off-ramps, as well as the O’Malley Boulevard off-ramp. Access to JBPHH will be available through the Makalapa and Kuntz Gates during work hours.

Installation of the new, upgraded signs on the westbound Airport Viaduct previously scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 14, was also postponed due to weather and shipping delays. The rescheduling of this work will be announced as scheduled.

Further installations of new, upgraded signs will require full closures of the roadway and will be announced as scheduled. The estimated completion date of this work is Fall 2026.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

