Credit One Bank® and Raiders Maxx Crosby Team Up to Donate $100,000 to Local Nonprofits at One For The Community Event

The fifth annual celebration showcased the Bank’s commitment to supporting local youth through financial education, career readiness and safety

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrated the Bank’s fifth annual One For The Community check presentation today at Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada ’s Inspiration Center.Since its inception in 2021, the One For The Community program has donated $500,000 to local non-profits to fund financial literacy, career readiness and safety programs for youth throughout Clark County. For the third year, the program has partnered with Crosby and his Maxx Crosby Foundation , supporting teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness.“Being part of Credit One Bank’s One For The Community initiative for the third season and seeing it reach its fifth year overall, is something I’m incredibly proud of,” said Crosby. “Credit One’s commitment to giving back to Southern Nevada is real, and the impact they continue to make year after year truly matters. Through the Maxx Crosby Foundation, we’re focused on supporting teens and animals facing adversity, and this partnership has already helped us create meaningful change. I’m also excited to support Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and the Boys & Girls Clubs, because investing in education, opportunity, and safety is how we build stronger communities. I’m grateful to Credit One Bank for believing in this mission and for continuing to show up for Las Vegas in such a powerful way.”Credit One Bank’s One For the Community initiative commits to donating $2,000 each time a Raiders player records a quarterback sack. In 2025, the Raiders defense totaled 37 sacks (Crosby responsible for 10), raising $74,000, and Credit One Bank increased the donation to $100,000. The funds will equally benefit the Maxx Crosby Foundation and Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.Credit One Bank has supported Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, Inc. since 2017 on their mission of providing financial education to K-12 students and young adults. Credit One Bank is excited to be adding the local non-profit to its One For The Community program to extend its impact with another $50,000 donation. With grants totaling $805,000 to date, Credit One Bank has helped Junior Achievement provide experiential, hands-on programs serving youth throughout Clark County including:• Preparing elementary students for adulthood through the Betty's JA BizTown experiential learning experience where the kids run the town for the day.• Helping middle and high school students get prepared for graduation in the JA Finance Park program where they become an adult for a day managing bills, credit scores, a "family," and banking decisions.• Showcasing high growth and in demand career fields at the JA Inspire Career Expo each fall and spring.• Giving access to the tools necessary for at-risk and low-income youth to thrive in their futures through JA's in-classroom grade-specific programs.“As the One For The Community program marks its fifth year, its impact continues to grow here in Las Vegas,” said Mamta Kapoor, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Credit One Bank. “Credit One Bank is proud to champion organizations that make a measurable difference in our community. Our partnerships are vital to our efforts, and working with Maxx Crosby has amplified the impact that we can have through the One For The Community program. We are excited to see how these funds help inspire the next generation.”During the event representatives from Credit One Bank, Junior Achievement and the Maxx Crosby Foundation emphasized the lasting impact of the initiative on the Las Vegas community and the importance of meaningful, long-term community partnerships. Crosby rounded out the experience by spending time with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada students, signing autographs and connecting with them for a memorable and inspiring experience.# # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.Credit One Bank Contact InformationKirvin Doak CommunicationsCreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com702.737.3100

