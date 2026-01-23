Former Miami Heat Security Employee Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay Nearly $1.9 Million in Restitution

A former Miami Heat security officer has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1,889,931.91 in restitution for stealing hundreds of game-worn jerseys and other valuable sports memorabilia from the team and selling the stolen items across state lines for personal profit.

