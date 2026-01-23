Valdosta Repeat Offender Faces a Max of Life in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Firing Shots in Store

ALBANY, Ga. – A Southwest Georgia man with a lengthy criminal history who was arrested after firing a round between customers standing inside a Valdosta, Georgia, convenience store is facing up to life in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

