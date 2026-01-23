Felon Who Had Been Found Unconscious on Sidewalk Sentenced for Possession of Semiautomatic Pistol

Andre Foster, 49, a previously convicted felon residing in the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 15 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a Glock 19 pistol that had been modified for fully automatic fire.

