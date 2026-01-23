OpenRadius.ai Launches Agentic AI Chat Platform for Municipalities to Reduce 311 Calls and Support Resident Services

OpenRadius Chat Service Web

Public-sector agentic AI chat service is designed to automate 311 and resident service interactions while helping cities address staffing and budget constraints

Agentic AI chat helps municipalities move beyond answering questions to completing resident service tasks while reducing repetitive administrative workload.” — Dave Baxter, Operations Director

HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenRadius.ai, a public-sector technology company focused on artificial intelligence for municipalities, today announced the launch of its agentic AI chat platform designed to support resident services, reduce 311 call volume, and help cities, towns, and counties operate more efficiently amid ongoing staffing and budget constraints.The OpenRadius.ai platform introduces an agentic approach to municipal AI chat that differs from traditional, rule-based chatbots. Instead of relying on scripted question-and-answer flows, the platform is designed to complete multi-step tasks on behalf of residents, including submitting 311 service requests, assisting with permit-related workflows, guiding residents through document uploads, and updating municipal backend systems during a single interaction.Local governments across the United States continue to explore artificial intelligence as a way to maintain service levels with limited staff and rising resident expectations. According to the 2025 Digital Counties Survey, budget control and operational efficiency remain among the top priorities for municipal IT leaders. OpenRadius.ai was developed to support these goals by enabling residents to resolve common inquiries digitally without requiring live staff involvement for every interaction.Based on early deployments and internal performance analysis, municipalities using agentic AI chat have reported reductions in routine call and voicemail volume, as well as measurable decreases in administrative handling time for high-frequency service requests. Industry benchmarks frequently estimate the cost of a live 311 call at more than $10 per interaction, highlighting the potential operational efficiencies of automated and self-service channels when deployed responsibly.Designed to Support 311 and Resident Service OperationsThe OpenRadius.ai platform is built on an agentic AI architecture intended to support contextual understanding, task execution, and integration with existing municipal systems. This architecture allows the platform to reason across multiple steps in a workflow rather than responding to isolated questions.In pilot and early customer environments, municipalities have used the platform to help:Handle a significant share of routine 311 and resident service inquiries without staff escalationProvide 24/7 chat and voice-based assistance for common questions related to city services, permits, and requestsAutomatically create and update records in existing CRM, work-order management, and 311 systems, reducing manual data entry“The goal of agentic AI chat in the public sector is to support both residents and municipal staff,” said the CEO of OpenRadius.ai. “By focusing on task completion rather than simple question-and-answer interactions, AI chat can help reduce repetitive workload while improving response times and service consistency for residents.”Built for Accuracy, Governance, and Public-Sector RequirementsOpenRadius.ai is built on infrastructure optimized for low-latency response times, enabling near-instant chat interactions using natural language. The platform integrates with municipality-approved knowledge sources and content repositories to help ensure factual consistency and alignment with official information.To support public-sector governance requirements, the system is designed with auditability and transparency in mind. Responses are grounded in verified municipal content, helping reduce the risk of unsupported or inconsistent answers. The platform is also designed to align with common government IT, privacy, and data-management standards.Accessibility and Multilingual Resident EngagementTo improve accessibility and equity in resident services, OpenRadius.ai provides multilingual chat support across more than 75 languages. The platform is designed to meet WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards, including compatibility with screen readers and assistive technologies.These capabilities allow municipalities to serve diverse, immigrant, and non-native speaking populations without expanding call-center staffing or relying on manual translation processes. By offering consistent access to information and services, agentic AI chat can help cities improve trust, transparency, and resident satisfaction.“Artificial intelligence has become an operational tool for local government rather than an experimental technology,” the CEO added. “Agentic AI chat allows municipalities to modernize resident communication while maintaining control, accuracy, and accessibility.”About OpenRadius.aiOpenRadius.ai is a public-sector–focused AI platform designed to support municipalities with resident communication, 311 automation, and digital service delivery. The company’s technology helps cities and counties modernize resident interactions, reduce operational burden, and improve service consistency while integrating with existing municipal systems.For more information, visit https://www.openradius.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.