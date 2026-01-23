Idaho Fish and Game seeking members for working group to help develop angling regulations for the Big Wood River trout fishery

Idaho Fish and Game in the Magic Valley are seeking members for a new angling regulation advisory working group that will help develop angling regulation recommendations on the Big Wood River in south central Idaho. These recommendations will inform proposal development by staff to be shared with the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, the general public, and then be considered for implementation by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Based on available biological data and angler input, Idaho Fish and Game has determined that changes to trout angling regulations on the Big Wood River are necessary to address observed declines in fishery quality. Simplifying the existing regulations is expected to increase angler opportunity while also better accomplishing management objectives. In addition to potential biological benefits, regulation simplification is intended to improve overall angler understanding, participation, and satisfaction with this fishery.

Fish and Game is looking for a thoughtful, well-rounded, and passionate group of Idahoans with varying perspectives regarding management of the Big Wood River trout fishery. Interested individuals need to be able to think critically, be respectful of differing perspectives, and work collaboratively with other members of the Big Wood River Working Group.

Members of the Big Wood River Working Group will be asked to meet monthly beginning in April 2026 through December 2026. Meetings will be held in person, with opportunity for public viewing of meetings provided.

If you are a resident of Idaho who would like to participate as a member of the Big Wood River Working Group, please apply here (https://idfg.idaho.gov/big-wood-river-working-group). Fish and Game will be accepting applications January 24th - February 6th, 2026. Successful applicants will be notified in late February.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Mike Peterson, Regional Fisheries Manager, or Tucker Brauer, Regional Fisheries Biologist at (208) 324-4359 or at R4office@idfg.idaho.gov