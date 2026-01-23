Fish and Game advise area residents to use caution after group of coyotes fatally attack a dog in Sun Valley

Conflicts between coyotes and domestic dogs can occur at any time of year, and coyotes can always pose a risk to dogs in situations where they view them as either a prey source or as competition. This risk does increase during the mating season (February-early March) or during pupping season (March-May) when coyotes, particularly males, become more aggressive and protective of their dens.

Over the last few years, the Magic Valley Region has received several reports of dog-aggressive coyotes throughout the Magic Valley, particularly in areas near the Snake River and within the Wood River Valley.

Coyotes are found throughout Idaho

While Fish and Game commonly receive reports of coyote incidents on the wildland-urban interface areas, conflicts can occur just about anywhere. Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that can be found living and denning in city parks or along urban river corridors, which have good cover for hiding and abundant prey species.

Coyotes are generally most active at night, although they can be spotted during the day. They are naturally fearful of humans but may become more comfortable if given easy access to human food, garbage, pet food, small domestic pets, and feral cats.