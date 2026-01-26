Daniela Ruah Directs MY TYPE, a Type 1 Diabetes Short Starring Sadie Stanley & Jacob Ward, Set for SBIFF World Premiere

Sadie Stanley and Jacob Ward star in MY TYPE

Inspired by a People Magazine story, the mission-driven short film brings Type 1 Diabetes awareness to the national stage.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY TYPE, a heartfelt and modern romantic short film inspired by a true love story first told in PEOPLE Magazine, will make its World Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). The film will screen twice during the festival, including its official World Premiere on February 7, 2026, at SBIFF’s new McHurley Film Center in downtown Santa Barbara.

Shot on 16mm film and set against the natural beauty of Santa Barbara, MY TYPE is a romantic story about connection, courage, and finding love while navigating life with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Directed and produced by Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles), the film is inspired by the real-life relationship of Zach White and Elise Scalfani, both of whom live with T1D and whose meet-cute began with a flirty message in a T1D chat room: “I think you’re MY TYPE.”

The story first gained national attention when Omnipod pitched it to PEOPLE Magazine, where it quickly resonated with readers. That article later sparked the idea for the film when Zach’s father shared it with longtime family friends, sisters and producers Nicole MacNaughton and Kimberly Danek Pinkson, co-founders of High High Productions.

MY TYPE stars Sadie Stanley (Somewhere in Queens, Karate Kid: Legends) and Jacob Ward (Somewhere in Queens), with supporting performances by Avery Norris and Carter Allen, both of whom also live with Type 1 Diabetes. Cinematography is by Rafael Leyva. Written by Jack Cressall.

“MY TYPE is first and foremost a love story,” say producers Nicole MacNaughton and Kimberly Danek Pinkson. “But it’s also about visibility. We want audiences to feel entertained and moved, while gaining a deeper understanding of what daily life with Type 1 Diabetes really looks like, and why awareness, early detection, and research matter.”

Premiering in the very city where it was filmed, MY TYPE is a meaningful addition to SBIFF’s lineup, blending romance, authenticity, and advocacy in a way that feels both intimate and universal.

SCREENING INFORMATION

MY TYPE — Santa Barbara Narrative Shorts

● Saturday, February 7, 2026 — 8:40 PM at the McHurley Film Center — Aud. 3

● Monday, February 9, 2026 — 2:40 PM at the McHurley Film Center — Aud 3

The McHurley Film Center - 916 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Each screening will be followed by a brief moderated Q&A and will feature producer/director Daniela Ruah and producers Nicole MacNaughton and Kimberly Danek Pinkson.

PRESS & INTERVIEWS

Cast and filmmakers are available for interviews, including discussions around:

• The real-life love story behind the film

• Living and thriving with Type 1 Diabetes

• Shooting on 16mm in Santa Barbara

• Mission-driven storytelling and representation on screen

About SBIFF

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization. Over the past 40 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States, attracting 100,000 attendees presenting more than 200 films, tributes and symposiums over 11 days fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire people through the power of film. They celebrate the art of cinema and provide impactful educational experiences for local, national and global communities. The 41st Annual SBIFF runs from February 4 - 14, 2026.

