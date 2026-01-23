State Senate Approves Attorney General Jackley Bill Designed to Protect Children from Online Predators

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bill that would give the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) another tool to identify where child pornographic materials are being disseminated within the state unanimously passed the State Senate Friday.

Senate Bill 44 establishes investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

“ICAC can use these subpoenas in their efforts to keep children from being endangered by the human trafficking and online child pornography,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need to keep children safe from those using technology to hurt them.”

The Senate’s approval now means nine of Attorney General Jackley’s 10 legislative bills have passed the Senate and been sent to the House.

Final Senate action has not yet been taken on Senate Bill 43 which would enhance the penalties for ingestion and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

