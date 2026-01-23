NOTICE TO KENTUCKY INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED EASTERLY ROCMUNI FUND AT STIFEL NICOLAUS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to Kentucky investors, including those in Paducah, KY, and surrounding areas, who suffered losses after being recommended the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (NASDAQ: RMJAX, RMHIX, RMHVX) by Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. The law firm urges investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation.KlaymanToskes is investigating whether Stifel Nicolaus and its financial advisors unsuitably recommended the Easterly ROCMuni Fund to Kentucky investors despite the Fund’s high-risk profile, lack of liquidity, and heavy concentration in below-investment-grade securities. The Fund experienced a catastrophic collapse in June 2025, losing more than 50% of its value in a matter of days, resulting in substantial losses for retail investors.According to KlaymanToskes’ investigation, the Easterly ROCMuni Fund concentrated more than 80% of its assets in securities rated below investment grade, including junk-rated municipal bonds and illiquid private securities. While municipal bond funds are often marketed as conservative, income-oriented investments, the Easterly Fund carried risks that made it unsuitable for many retail investors, particularly those seeking income stability or capital preservation.Public reporting indicates that the Fund’s net assets declined dramatically, falling from more than $200 million in early 2025 to under $20 million within months, following a forced liquidation of assets that triggered a steep decline in the Fund’s net asset value. Many investors allege they were not adequately warned about the Fund’s risks, illiquidity, or exposure to speculative projects.While a class action lawsuit (Case No. 1:25-cv-06028) has been filed in connection with losses in the Easterly ROCMuni Fund, investors should be aware that class action cases can take many years to resolve and often result in limited recoveries. Investors may also have the option to pursue individual FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who recommended the investment, which may potentially provide an opportunity for greater and additional recovery, based on each investor’s specific circumstances.Investors who suffered losses in the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund due to unsuitable recommendations by a financial advisor or brokerage firm, are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

