Attorney General Jones Takes Action on Virginia's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)

Richmond, VA - Attorney General Jay Jones today took legal action to pause an appeal in Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board, et al., v. Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, reopening the door for Virginia to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

This move takes steps to reverse efforts by the prior administration to illegally withdraw the Commonwealth from RGGI, a decision that eliminated critical funding for energy efficiency programs that lower energy cost, flood protections that keep communities safe, and affordable housing development initiatives.

“Today, the Commonwealth reopened the door for participation in RGGI, which we know lowers costs for the most vulnerable Virginians while holding industries accountable to transition to cleaner, more stable, and more affordable sources of energy,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I am proud to have taken steps to correct course and set the Commonwealth back on a path toward long-term affordability and resilience.”

Attorney General Jones emphasized that this filing is part of a broader effort to unwind harmful policies of the prior administration and ensure Virginia’s energy decisions are grounded in affordability, evidence, and the public interest rather than ideology."