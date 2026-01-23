Commonwealth of Virginia

Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on King v. Youngkin District Court Ruling

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement on the decision issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in King v. Youngkin, striking down Virginia’s felony disenfranchisement law.

“The Office of the Attorney General is carefully reviewing the Commonwealth’s next steps in the coming days and will make a public announcement next week.”