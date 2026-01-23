NOTICE TO EMERSON EQUITY CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED INSPIRED HEALTHCARE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes is currently representing investors who suffered losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital (“IHC”) investment offerings, including investors who purchased IHC-sponsored funds and private placement products through Emerson Equity and other brokerage firms. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-02599) against Emerson Equity on behalf of an elderly investor who is seeking to recover $500,000 in damages. The claim alleges that Emerson Equity recommended Inspired Senior Living of Dunedin DST, an Inspired Healthcare Capital-sponsored private placement.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Emerson Equity recommended the Inspired Senior Living of Dunedin DST as a suitable investment, yet less than three years after making the purchase, the investor stopped receiving income distributions. The claim further alleges that Emerson Equity misrepresented the risk of the IHC DST investment and failed to perform the required due diligence into the property and its actual value.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Emerson Equity did not fulfill its responsibilities under FINRA rules governing Regulation D offerings, including the obligation to conduct a reasonable investigation into the issuer, the assets, and material risk factors, and instead made substantial commissions from the sale of the products. Emerson Equity reportedly received a 10% commission on the sale of the DST.Customers of Emerson Equity and/or any other brokerage firm who suffered investment losses in Inspired Healthcare Capital investment offerings are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

