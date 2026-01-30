New One Million Dollar Fund Celebrates Public School Excellence Amid Ongoing Criticism and Defunding

Brian J. Stephens/Co-Founder of Caissa K12

The Caissa K12's Champions of Excellence in Family Service Awards Program honors schools and educators who go above and beyond to support families.

These awards are about celebrating the people and schools who lead with service and strengthen the bond between public schools and the communities they serve.” — Brian J. Stephens

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caissa K12 is making an unprecedented commitment to public education by launching the Champions of Excellence in Family Service Awards, a $1,000,000 commitment that will be awarded to public schools across the United States over multiple years. Through the Caissa K12 Fund for Public School Excellence, the firm is committing funds to recognize public schools and the dedicated public school employees who serve students and families every day.Across the country, public schools are quietly doing the hardest work in education. Yet, public education is often framed as a system in decline rather than the backbone of a strong society. The Caissa K12 Fund is putting real dollars behind something measurable and often ignored: how public schools show up for families every day through communication, follow through, accessibility, and trust.“Customer service isn’t a buzzword. It’s the daily actions that show families their school is responsive, reliable, and committed to doing what’s right for students. These awards are about celebrating the people and schools who lead with service and strengthen the bond between public schools and the communities they serve.” said Brian Stephens, CEO of Caissa K12.The Champions of Excellence in Family Service Awards will honor schools and individual employees nationwide who consistently go above and beyond, setting the standard for service and trust in public education.Nominations may be submitted by school leadership, Caissa K12 team members, or community stakeholders who have witnessed exemplary service.For more information on nominating a public school or public school employee visit Caissa K12 Champions of Excellence

